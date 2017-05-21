Beltway 8 will be toll-free – when pigs fly

Houston’s love-hate relationship with the Beltway and their EZ Tags may have just gotten a bit more complicated.

In a recent interview, Rebecca Mustachio from the Harris County Toll Road Authority said the tolls will likely exist for the foreseeable future, in spite of, for example, the nearly $800 million collected in fees for a Beltway construction job that only cost $135 million.

And that was just one, 9-mile portion of the 88-mile current outermost loop of Houston.

As an effective sub-organization of the Texas Department of Transportation, HCTRA is responsible for “overseeing the acquisition, construction, improvement, operation and maintenance of the County toll road facilities.”

TxDOT’s FY2015 Toll Road report further states that “Construction of the […] Sam Houston Tollway […] [has] been financed with a combination of unlimited tax and subordinate lien revenue bonds and senior lien revenue bonds. When all of the debt service […] has been paid or provided for […] the Toll Roads will become a part of the State of Texas Highway System.”

According to TxDOT’s website, toll roads are largely approved by local referendums approved by voters, and while an initiative for the tolls was initially approved by Houstonians, the approval may have been due to voter misinformation:

“The language on the ballot did not say that those would become free roads,” Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said in an interview during 2012 on the tolls’ statuses. “People interpreted it that way.”

The word “free” was never included in the language of the toll proposal, and Houstonians have likely learned to make fewer assumptions about free roads with the average monthly cost of tolls ranging anywhere form $120 to $200.

To make things extra clear, TxDOT spokesman Mark Cross said there was never a plan to remove the tolls, even after Beltway construction was paid for.

While the alternative to tolls could be an increase in taxes, any hike would probably be less than $1,400 a year some Houstonians pay in tolls of their commutes alone.

However, in accordance with the voter-approved toll authority and HCTRA’s longstanding practice since its enactment in 1983 to help TxDOT’s administration of Houston’s roads, the excess toll revenue is generally filtered back through County Commissioner’s funds.

This, theoretically, means more maintenance and roadway construction for precincts, but, given its sheer size alone, the Beltway may be more a perpetual project than one with an end goal:

With around 500 million drivers on Houston’s major traffic arteries and a steady trend of driving growth, the value and necessity of the more-than $500 million in tolls collected annually is increasingly more difficult to conceptualize:

Although many Houstonians will never be satisfied for either paying too much or waiting in too much traffic to maintain their city’s sprawling infrastructure, Judge Emmett wanted to remind us of what we have:

“We have a much better mobility system here than they do anywhere else, and it’s because of the fact that people who use the highways are paying for them and it’s not being put on backs of the property taxpayers.”

Check out this detailed map of toll roads and bridges across the state, and, for more information on Texas tollways, visit TxTag.org.