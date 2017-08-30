Best Buy apologizes for a price-gouging bottled water post-hurricane

Post-Hurricane Harvey, Best Buy was not offering the best price on a 24-pack of Dasani water it was selling at its store off Highway 290 in Cypress.

The electronics retailer and, apparently, hydration hub, was spotted trying to sell the case of bottled water for $42.96.

One Houston resident sent me a pic of water he saw being sold for *$42* at a nearby Best Buy. They were kind enough to offer $29 bottles too pic.twitter.com/8dKz3sJJM1 — ken klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 29, 2017

When the price-gouging incident went viral, the store apologized and said it was the mistake of a few employees.

But Best Buy is not the only business in the retail landscape that’s trying to make a few bucks in desperate times.





Numerous incidents of predatory pricing are being reported across the state, from hotels charging four times their normal nightly rates, to gas prices surging to as much as $10 per gallon.

Already, the Texas Attorney General’s office received more than 500 complaints about price gouging–even a report of a case of water being sold for $99.

This means the deal at Best Buy might actually be one of the better purchases, but, if found guilty of price gouging during declared emergencies, retailers face fines and other penalties.

If you see something, say something, Houston.