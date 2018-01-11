Menu
A man was found shot to death in south Houston overnight
Over 300 people came out to The West End bar and grill for U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s Houston campaign event to show support and hear more about his political views as he makes his run for the U.S. Senate.


RELATED: Democrats banking on Beto O’Rourke to help turn Texas blue in 2018

The event was hosted between stops on the Democratic lawmaker’s “Town Haulin’ Across Texas” tour, a series of town hall-style meetings in Texas’ 254 counties in an effort to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

O’Rourke recommitted to his pledge not to take any money from political action committees in his run against Cruz, appealing supporters to help him raise the money necessary to make his political bid a success.

He took questions on the issues and engaged with the crowd after opening remarks, enumerating his stance on issues like veterans’ benefits, health care and immigration.

O’Rourke will also host a live stream event at several locations around the state Jan. 13, corresponding with the opening of his Houston campaign headquarters.

RELATED: Rep. Beto O’Rourke lights up Jess Sessions for his stance on marijuana

Beto O’Rourke holds ‘Beers With Beto’ fundraiser to make his appeal to Houston Rare Media Library
The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

