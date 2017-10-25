Better than going to a chocolate factory, three lucky U of H students won golden tickets to the World Series

They came by the hundreds, ready to do virtually anything to win World Series tickets in an “Ellen Show” giveaway Tuesday at the University of Houston.

Ellen teased the segment on Twitter Monday, with lots of Houstonians speculating on her agenda:

But for three lucky students, the dream of attending the Fall Classic became a reality when Ellen selected them as the winners.





Asked to dress up in wacky costumes and sing a song to the tune of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” (but with original lyrics), in an interview, the boys said they made a pitstop at a Party City to buy their cowboy costumes — complete with inflatable cows and Astros jerseys.

They expressed their shock to KHOU shortly after winning:

And, now, the boys will be attending Game 4 Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

With the Astros losing Game 1 at 3 runs to 1 in LA Tuesday night, here’s hoping this weekend’s game is not the last of the season.

Don’t quit your day jobs, boys! Go Astros!