Blame it on the economy, but I-35 is going to be a nightmare this holiday

People are employed, the economy is surging, gas prices are actually down.

It all adds up for one hellish slow-mo parade of vehicles on I-35, I-45 and virtually whatever highway you travel in Texas this July 4 holiday.

According to AAA Texas, more than 3.2 million people in the Lone Star State will travel during the holiday period, which began on Friday and lasts through tomorrow, July 4.

That record-setting number is a 3.2 percent increase in overall travel volume from last year.





“Combined, strong employment, rising incomes and higher consumer confidence bode well for the travel industry, in particular, this Independence Day weekend,” said Kent Livesay, AAA Texas Vice President and General Manager in a statement. “A historic 3.2 million Texans will travel to celebrate our nation’s freedom this year, adding to an already bustling summer travel season.”

In Texas, 2.7 million people will travel by car while 299,000 will take to the skies, and 190,000 by trains, buses or cruise ships.

Of course Texas is just one part of the national trend, which estimates 44.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more for the holiday, which is up nearly three percent from last year.