Bombshells restaurant chain blends military decor with a party atmosphere

The Bombshells casual dining chain recently opened its fifth location in Texas, as well as its third in Houston, on the city’s northwest side. The restaurant takes much of its theme from World War II-era design: the restaurant itself is modeled after an airplane hangar; the décor includes military hardware; the waitresses dress in revealing olive-drab uniforms reminiscent of pin-up models from the era.

Travis Reece developed the Bombshells concept for RCI Hospitality Holdings in 2013. The company converted a Dallas location to the new concept, and launched its first Houston location soon after. The northwest Houston location marks the company’s first ground-up building for the concept.





“This restaurant is a fine-tuning of everything we’ve done over the past four years,” Reece told a restaurant industry publication.



The menu features many patriotic-themed dishes, including the “Uncle Spam” sandwich. David Simmons, Bombshells director of restaurant operations, cites the location’s “very varied menu.”

“We do a lot burgers, wings, ribs and chicken-fried steak. Our top burger is The Medic, a half pound burger with cheese, jalapenos, chiles and fried egg on top.”

The restaurant also does more than borrow classic décor in its tribute to military service. The company also participates in the Folds of Honor scholarship program, which provides tuition assistance for the spouses and children of active duty military personnel and veterans. The chain also offers a 20 percent discount on food to both current and former military members.

Bombshells’ parent company, RCI, is well-versed with the combination of quality food and attractive young female staffers. The company, previously known as Rick’s Cabaret International, operates more than 40 “gentlemen’s clubs” around the country, including Rick’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, and Club Onyx. The Bombshells concept is expected to compete along with other “breastaurants,” such as Hooters and Twin Peaks.