Bracing for a direct hit, people are feeling protective about the famous Corpus statue of Selena

Corpus Christi is likely in the bulls-“eye” target of Hurricane Harvey.

So it seems only natural people are worried about how one of its most iconic statues, the Mirador de la Flor, will weather the storm.

Someone put a life jacket on Selena in Corpus pic.twitter.com/fAUJ68JwDv — kris10 (@kris10_coatney) August 25, 2017

Erected in 1997, the statue pays tribute to slain Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez who was gunned down in 1995 by her friend and former employee Yolanda Saldívar.

An unknown source Photoshopped an orange life vest on the statue, which is making the rounds on social media.





Harvey is scheduled to make landfall early Saturday morning as a Category 3 hurricane, with winds upwards of 110 mph.

The storm will cause life-threatening flooding, and authorities are ordering evacuations for many low-lying, coastal areas.

Nueces County deputy emergency management coordinator Melissa Munguia told the AP many towns in the region could be turned into “essentially islands,” as they’re cut off by expected flooding.

“This is going to be a storm for the ages,” Carl Parker, storm specialist for The Weather Channel, said on air.

With uncertainty rolling in off shore, at least one statue is as prepared as it can be.