Buc-ee’s bathrooms are not the best-ever, according to new poll

Known for its surplus of fuel pumps, beef jerky and clean bathrooms, Buc-ee’s is beloved for countless reasons.

RELATED: A careless driver crashed though a convenience store and the video is totally insane

But some people are ranking the latter convenience below that of a rival gas station.

According to the Houston Business Press, Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip, or QT, has the top-rated gas station restroom in nine states, GasBuddy has found.

“Today’s customers expect more than a key attached to a hubcap or a sign informing visitors that restrooms are for ‘paying customers only,’” Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy, said in a May 18 press release. “As someone who has visited more than 1,000 c-stores in 24 states, I’ve seen that many leading convenience stores have already separated themselves from the competition by making restroom quality a priority.”





RELATED: Thousands of these convenience store treats have been recalled for possible cross contamination

QT has more than 130 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to its website, while Buc-ee’s currently has 32 locations in Texas.

The wildly popular store is currently building its first Katy location, which is expected to open in the fall. It will feature a 255-foot-long car wash that Buc-ee’s is calling the largest car wash in the world.

Buc-ee’s is partially based in Pearland and was founded in Lake Jackson.