Can Houston be an incubator for technology startups? The city's tech gurus debate
By any stretch, the new Buc-ee’s in Katy, Texas,is massive, but it’s eye-popping car wash is finally getting the attention it deserves.

RELATED: Buc-ee’s bathrooms are not the best-ever, according to new poll


The car wash of the 56,000-square-foot store is 255 feet long. Both opened in September along Katy Freeway and Cane Island Parkway.

Guinness Book of World Records will officially recognize the car wash Thursday, as the world’s longest car wash “conveyor belt.” The convenience store, one of 33 in Texas, will naturally offer free car washes Thursday to celebrate the feat.

RELATED: A Texas beaver is damming his way across state lines

While the Katy location doesn’t rival the size of Buc-ee’s biggest store–that honor goes to a 68,000-square-foot store in New Braunfels–the new store does have 100 gas pumps.

Buc-ee’s will treat customers to a free car wash at the ribbon cutting of its record-breaking “conveyor belt” Photo from Buc-ee's Facebook
Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
