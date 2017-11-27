Menu
Screen Shot 2015-03-31 at 10.46.55 PM Read this Next

According to a recent study, Harris County leads U.S. in executions
Advertisement

Months after Harvey, maintenance workers and volunteers are continuing to work long hours to clean up silt, downed trees and other debris from Houston’s Buffalo Bayou.


The Buffalo Bayou Partnership, a non-profit group whose mission, according to its website, involves preserving and protecting Houston’s main waterway, is reportedly working to remove literal tons of debris from the bayou.

Since September, records show volunteers logged more than 3,000 man-hours to clear the bayou after the waters receded.

Much of this work is reportedly done by hand, as the Partnership’s Field Operations office took on 3-feet of water during the storm; administrative officials said the office contained many of the power tools workers used to keep the bayou clear.

RELATED: These Houston Residents Claim Their Homes Were Flooded to Save Others

During the storm, according to reports, the waterway channeled millions of gallons of water, leaving an unprecedented 70,000 cubic yards of sediment behind:

Buffalo Bayou Park in downtown Houston came out nearly 40 feet underwater, and Johnny Steele Dog Park, which reopened after the 2015 Memorial Day and 2016 Tax Day floods, remains closed, reportedly buried under several feet of silt.

During an interview, volunteer Carolyn Burton compared the cleanup efforts after Harvey to those after Hurricane Ike in 2009:

“The amount of silt is so much more in comparison,” Burton said. “All of the water had to recede first before they could clear it out to a point where we could even come in.”

RELATED: Development Group Proposes “Green Loop” Around Downtown Houston

Buffalo Bayou Park officials said they expect the silt removal alone will cost more than $1 million, and this estimate does not include the necessary removal of hundreds of dead trees.

The officials also said the storm also eroded soil under many of the footpaths that criss-cross the park, leaving them impassable in at least a dozen places and expected to cost thousands of dollars to repair.

“Our priority was to get the trails uncovered so people can use them,” Barbara Olson, president of the Buffalo Bayou Partnership said in an interview. “We’ve made great progress.”

Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A man who fell asleep in a dumpster had the rudest awakening and is now suffering for it

A man who fell asleep in a dumpster had the rudest awakening and is now suffering for it

10 tips on recognizing “fake news”

10 tips on recognizing “fake news”

Photos of officers “horsing around” at Arlington Cemetery has led to an internal investigation

Photos of officers “horsing around” at Arlington Cemetery has led to an internal investigation

First lady Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

First lady Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

“What’s the f*****g point?”: John McCain thinks Hillary Clinton needs to “shut up”

“What’s the f*****g point?”: John McCain thinks Hillary Clinton needs to “shut up”

Stories You Might Like

According to a recent study, Harris County leads U.S. in executions
Rare Houston

According to a recent study, Harris County leads U.S. in executions

,
For amputee soccer players, the chance to play is a “blessing”
Rare Houston

For amputee soccer players, the chance to play is a “blessing”

,
A northwest Houston fire claimed a mother and left her son fighting for his life
Rare Houston

A northwest Houston fire claimed a mother and left her son fighting for his life

,
A man found shot dead in the head in Atascocita
Rare Houston

A man found shot dead in the head in Atascocita

,
Advertisement