Bun B’s Astros’ anthem is back to remind you, this is the post season, Crush City

True to their mantra, this year, the Houston Astros earned their spot in the play offs, shedding their infamous ‘Lastros’ nickname of seasons past.

With league powerhouses stacking our lineup, the Astros’ skills are blasting the competition and proving Space City could go all the way.

Cruising past the Red Sox in the first round of post-season play, Astros fans are reminded of Bun B’s Astros anthem from 2015.

Two years later, his catchy rhymes and love for Houston will still ignite your spirit.





Give this jam another listen, and, remember, this is Crush City, and we’re going to #EarnIt

Houston Strong, y’all!