After ongoing complaints, the business community surrounding the notorious stretch of Bissonnet near US 59 known as a “million-dollar strip” is demanding police do more to stymie what they call “aggressive prostitutes.”





“I had a hooker bang on my window trying to proposition me when I had my 13-year-old boy in the car,” a business owner told KHOU. The source did not want to be identified.

One man claims he was even stunned by a taser.

In May, an area business owner revealed the women often leave used baby wipes and condoms strewn across parking lots, which owners are expected to clean up. She requested help with the issue, but nothing has been done.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had a customer come in here and say hey you’ve got a used condom outside where I got out of my car,” a business owner said in a recent interview.

The business owners say they’ve called the police, but nothing changes.

“It’s illegal to sell yourself in the sex trade,” a business owner explained, “But you call the police, they come up. They park on the street. They talk to the hookers. The hookers come and gather around the officer’s window. They stand there and talk for about 15 or 20 minutes. Then he drives off and they are back out selling their services again.”

Houston police say they’re about to announce a new long-term plan to address the problem of prostitution in the area beginning early next year, which will include the help of local businesses.

While the most of the business community has been vocal in their opposition to the prostitutes, authorities say some local motels have allowed the women to use their facilities.

According to one prostitute, the Bissonnet strip can net a girl $800 on a weeknight and $1,000 on a Friday or Saturday, making it hard to walk away.