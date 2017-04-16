BuzzFeed has officially ended the dispute between Houston and Dallas over who is the best city in Texas

After recently launching down south, BuzzFeed Austin is already making friends in low places.

Last Friday, the blog-related site posted an illustrated map of Texas:

RELATED: Dallas City Council members are turning to Houston yet again for direction on how to run their city

Hilariously accurate, and maybe an improvement from the other maps out there: the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex was left out entirely.

The map is also off on a few other things, including wrong locations of Six Flags Over Texas and the Alamo.





But tweets from BuzzFeed suggest there’s no quick hurry to make things right with the roughly 2 million people they inadvertently, or, as Houstonians secretly hope, purposefully, dissed:

Haha 👋🏻 guys! We know Texans take their geography v seriously but the lil map was just for fun. FWIW, this branch is headed by a native! https://t.co/QEZgWswDhQ — BuzzFeed Austin (@BuzzFeedAustin) April 14, 2017

We would LOVE to see any Texan's illustrated maps of their favorite spots. You may find you have to sacrifice geography for space! 🌮 — BuzzFeed Austin (@BuzzFeedAustin) April 14, 2017

Texans’ responses were a little more acute:

Even if they are new ’round these here parts, BuzzFeed clearly knows where the important stuff is in Texas.

RELATED: Houston has a major problem with imposters, but who’s copying whom?

Thanks for the love, BuzzFeed, even if it is shade! Take the hint, Dallas!