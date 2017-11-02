Buzzfeed throws shade after Houston’s World Series win — Astros still won

Buzzfeed chose the oddest way to announce that the Houston Astros had won the World Series.

Clutch City took the Los Angeles Dodgers in a hard-fought 7 games, but you’d never know that from an article posted by a Buzzfeed reporter located in Los Angeles.

“Dodgers Lose World Series” the title reads.

Not “Houston Triumphs in World Series,” “Houston Tops Dodgers in World Series,” or even “Houston Wins.”





The article’s summary says only that they lost to a team located 1,500 miles east of Los Angeles.

Not naming Houston, they just inserted this gif:

Um…what?

That’s just rude, y’all.

Even Dallas had something nice to say when we won:

Thank you, Dallas! Truce until Sunday?

Houston Strong, y’all!