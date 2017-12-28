Menu
Police_Line_Crime_Scene_2498847226 Read this Next

Reward doubles for murderer of woman from Fort Bend, Texas
Advertisement

Wendy G. Young was out for a lovely Christmas dinner with her 85-year-old mother when somewhere between the spring rolls and the chow mein, the aquarium at Vietopia Authentic Vietnamese cracked, spewing water asunder and sending fish to dry ground.


RELATED: Only one restaurant carries the torch for Houston on list of the nation’s “essential restaurants”

As employees scampered to get industrial-strength trash cans to catch the water, Young caught the whole thing on camera.

While the entire incident was unexpected, food service did not run amok.

“At one point when it was clear that they were done cleaning it up and trying to save the fish, the people at the restaurant all applauded,” Young said.

RELATED: Houston restaurants know how to celebrate the ‘Stros and they want you to join in on the freebies

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

A fight may have sparked a fire spreading to multiple rooms in a Houston motel
Rare Houston

A fight may have sparked a fire spreading to multiple rooms in a Houston motel

,
Former Texas judge faces sexual abuse lawsuit from former male Bible Study student
Rare Houston

Former Texas judge faces sexual abuse lawsuit from former male Bible Study student

,
Police chase catches trio fleeing after beating one man and hitting motorcyclist outside Houston’s Bombshells
Rare Houston

Police chase catches trio fleeing after beating one man and hitting motorcyclist outside Houston’s Bombshells

,
A Harvey survivor’s photo booth business stolen on Christmas Eve to the tune of $25K
Rare Houston

A Harvey survivor’s photo booth business stolen on Christmas Eve to the tune of $25K

,
Advertisement