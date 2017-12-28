Wendy G. Young was out for a lovely Christmas dinner with her 85-year-old mother when somewhere between the spring rolls and the chow mein, the aquarium at Vietopia Authentic Vietnamese cracked, spewing water asunder and sending fish to dry ground.





As employees scampered to get industrial-strength trash cans to catch the water, Young caught the whole thing on camera.

While the entire incident was unexpected, food service did not run amok.

“At one point when it was clear that they were done cleaning it up and trying to save the fish, the people at the restaurant all applauded,” Young said.

