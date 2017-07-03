Can Houston Become The Next Silicon Valley? We might already be on the way

Last week, A panel of business and technology experts presented their plans for encouraging startup and high-tech businesses to Houston City Council members.

The presentation was the second of its kind and focused on how state and local governments can encourage the growth of technology startups in the city.

The initial presentation was delivered to the Greater Houston Partnership and targeted the city’s business community.

A major component of the plan would be creating an “innovation district,” in which tech startups could share space, develop new ideas and take advantage of the resources in Houston’s thriving business district.





John Reale, one of the presenters for both the City Council and the Greater Houston Partnership presentations, told the local media he envisions the EaDo district serving as an ideal location for the city’s technology hub.

Another facet of the plan would include government-based incentives designed to attract top tech talent to the Bayou City.

These measures were designed to improve procurement practices for the city to become clients of tech startups, as well as tax incentives meant to encourage the establishment and growth of technology firms in the city.

The plan would also establish Houston as a “testing ground” for technological innovations.

After the proposed plan by the University of Texas to establish a data science center in Houston fell through last year, these ideas could mean new ways to study and analyze data.

The presentation further proposed setting up laboratories and testing facilities for innovations, such as remote-controlled drones and self-driving cars.



City Council member Amanda Edwards chaired the task force, and she believes Houston has “the raw ingredients” to be a leader in the technology field:

“But now we have a comprehensive plan,” she said in an interview.