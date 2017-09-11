Can you guess which Harvey heroes could get highways renamed after them?

If Hurricane Harvey has proven anything, it’s that Houston is full of heroes.

In the storm’s aftermath, friends, neighbors, and volunteers rushed to work alongside first responders to rescue stranded people, pets, and livestock.

Now two of Houston’s Harvey heroes are the subject of campaigns to get portions of the highway renamed after them in honor of their efforts.

RELATED: Mattress Mack and Chi hair products founder Farouk Shami team up to help Houston

Businessman Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack” of Gallery Furniture, has become a fixture of hope and generosity in Harvey’s aftermath. From allowing evacuees to sleep in his furniture store to partnering with other notable Houstonians to distribute supplies, Mattress Mack has touched the lives of people all over Houston.





A petition on Change.org asking the Texas Department of Transportation to change the name of I-45 North to the Jim McIngvale MACKWAY is gathering signatures.

As the petition slowly trickles towards its goal of 100 signatures, another petition honoring a Houston heartthrob has already gathered close to 100, 000 signatures.

J.J. Watt has become such a fan favorite that he’s grown to be more than just the star of the city’s football team. He’s called himself athlete, fashion designer, and philanthropist, but Houstonians now call him hero.

RELATED: Celebrities are uniting to send relief to Houston

In the aftermath of the storm, Watt didn’t just donate funds to help storm victims, he put those funds to work, attracting more donations. So far, he’s raised over $30 million dollars to help rebuild the city of Houston.

A petition addressed to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Texas Gov. Greg Abbot suggests renaming SH 99 the J.J. Watt Parkway.

Houston has amassed so many heroes after Harvey that we might run out of highways to rename.