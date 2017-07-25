Can you guess which Houston suburb has the most authentic Mexican restaurants per capita?

As the birthplace of fajitas, there is no doubt that Houston is home to some of the most delicious Mexican food in the country, which is why a recent report naming Chicago the queen of authentic Mexican food seems a bit shady.

According to the report by Datafiniti, Chicago has 235 authentic Mexican restaurants to Houston’s 177. If those numbers have you scratching your head, then you’re not alone.

Houston’s ABC13 news did their own investigation to verify the numbers, and they came away with a different conclusion.





According to the Houston Health Department, Houston actually boasts 645 Mexican restaurants, plus an additional 600 taco food trucks. (You can’t get more authentic than real street tacos.)

Those numbers make a bit more sense.

In addition to a plethora of delicious Mexican food, Houston also has the suburb with the most authentic Mexican restaurants per capita.

Based on the numbers, Humble reigns supreme as the American city with the most Mexican restaurants compared to its population, while Spring took third place.

Regardless of which city has the most restaurants, Houstonians know that the food here is better. We don’t need a study to tell us that.