Canada offers resources, crews and equipment for Harvey aid, but a Texas official requested a different supply

Canada offered recovery aid to Texas, but a state official requesting something different instead:

Prayers.

On Tuesday afternoon, Quebec’s Minister of International Relations Christine St-Pierre spoke with Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos to check on the situation in Texas following Hurricane Harvey:

“It was a conversation about how devastating the situation is and we want to express our support to the people of Texas,” St-Pierre said in an interview.

He offered beds, blankets, pillows, hygiene supplies, crews and equipment needed to restore power; however, Pablos said Houston is in no short supply of tangible items and is instead requesting for “prayers from the people of Quebec.”





Quebec’s utility crews, known as Hydro-Quebec, regularly work to help restore power to U.S. homes in the other states during disasters.

“Our crews are well-equipped and they have good knowledge of the grid so they can help to restore and rebuild the distribution lines,” spokesperson Louis-Olivier Batty said in an interview.

Hydro-Quebec was on the ground after Katrina, sending 250 workers to help restore power there, and the crews were willing to fly to Texas or drive their trucks the some 30 hours it would take to reach the Lone Star State.

Yesterday, Governor Greg Abbott officially accepted desperately needed aid from Mexico.

While parts of the affected area are starting to recover, some areas remain underwater, and a number of residents are still without power.

