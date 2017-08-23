Capable of transmission by coughing or sneezing, 20 people at Bush High School could be contagious with TB

Officials at Fort Bend ISD’s George Bush High School are dealing with as many as 20 possible Tuberculosis (TB) infections, according to an announcement made Wednesday morning.

Ten people tested positive in a first round of testing June 19, and 10 more tested positive during the second round of testing on Aug. 3.

While a person who tests positive for tuberculosis does not mean they have an active case of the disease, the school says those that are infected are “receiving treatment aimed at preventing an active case.”





Though not as contagious as the flu or a cold, the TB virus can be transmitted by a cough or sneeze.

