Public transportation may not be a Lone Star tradition like the oil — better known as Texas tea — that built the state, but that doesn’t mean that Houston’s transit system doesn’t have its perks.
If skipping traffic and paying for high-priced parking aren’t enough to tempt you onto the Metro line, maybe the system’s Rider Rewards program will. As it turns out, carrying your Metro card will get you more than just a ride across town.
With your Metro Q card, Convention Pass, or Day Pass, you can get exclusive deals and discounts across the city of Houston.
Are you looking to cash in on the perks? Here is a list of current offers:
Brown Bag Deli: $0.50 off all orders
Bud’s BBQ Pitmaster: 10% off all meals
Buffalo Soldier Museum: 10% off all tickets
Burger Theory: 10% off all meals
Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee: 10% off purchases
The District Bar & Bistro: 10% off all meals
The Fish Restaurant & Sushi Bar: 10% off all meals
Houston Zoo: $2 off an adult ticket or $1 off a child’s ticket
Lone Star Taco: 10% off all meals
Local Foods: 10% off all food purchases
McAlister’s: 10% off all meals
Museum of Fine Arts Houston: $5 off general admission, $5 off exhibits
My Flaming Heart: 10% off all purchases
Nekter Juice Bar: 10% off all purchases
S&T Restaurant: 10% off on Tuesdays
Tacos A Go Go: 10% off on all meals
Your Pie Pizza: METRO Monday’s free drink with a meal