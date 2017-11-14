Menu
Houston police receive a warm embrace from a little girl on a mission from God
Public transportation may not be a Lone Star tradition like the oil — better known as Texas tea — that built the state, but that doesn’t mean that Houston’s transit system doesn’t have its perks.


RELATED: Houston’s roadways make list of 25 deadliest highways — twice

If skipping traffic and paying for high-priced parking aren’t enough to tempt you onto the Metro line, maybe the system’s Rider Rewards program will. As it turns out, carrying your Metro card will get you more than just a ride across town.

With your Metro Q card, Convention Pass, or Day Pass, you can get exclusive deals and discounts across the city of Houston.

RELATED: Houston’s commutes rank highly in “Worst Commutes in America” study

Are you looking to cash in on the perks? Here is a list of current offers:

Brown Bag Deli: $0.50 off all orders

Bud’s BBQ Pitmaster: 10% off all meals

Buffalo Soldier Museum: 10% off all tickets

Burger Theory: 10% off all meals

Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee: 10% off purchases

The District Bar & Bistro: 10% off all meals

The Fish Restaurant & Sushi Bar: 10% off all meals

Houston Zoo: $2 off an adult ticket or $1 off a child’s ticket

Lone Star Taco: 10% off all meals

Local Foods: 10% off all food purchases

McAlister’s: 10% off all meals

Museum of Fine Arts Houston: $5 off general admission, $5 off exhibits

My Flaming Heart: 10% off all purchases

Nekter Juice Bar: 10% off all purchases

S&T Restaurant: 10% off on Tuesdays

Tacos A Go Go: 10% off on all meals

Your Pie Pizza: METRO Monday’s free drink with a meal

Instead of spending time looking for parking, cash in on these sweet discounts for Houston Metro riders Via @astros on Twitter
