Public transportation may not be a Lone Star tradition like the oil — better known as Texas tea — that built the state, but that doesn’t mean that Houston’s transit system doesn’t have its perks.





If skipping traffic and paying for high-priced parking aren’t enough to tempt you onto the Metro line, maybe the system’s Rider Rewards program will. As it turns out, carrying your Metro card will get you more than just a ride across town.

With your Metro Q card, Convention Pass, or Day Pass, you can get exclusive deals and discounts across the city of Houston.

Are you looking to cash in on the perks? Here is a list of current offers: