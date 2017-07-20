Celebrate the 48th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing by watching mission footage

With the revival of the National Space Council, the United States is once again working toward expanding the human footprint in space.

Today is the anniversary of the first literal footprint made by man.

The Apollo 11 mission landed on the moon 48-years-ago, making Americans the first to walk on the moon.

Humans 1st set foot on a heavenly body #OTD 1969. Neil Armstrong stepped onto the Moon at 10:56 pm (Eastern Time). #OneGiantLeap pic.twitter.com/WhLkyYb5qN — NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) July 20, 2017

Astronaut Neil Armstrong took those first steps on July 20, 1969, leaving his infamous boot prints in the moon dust.





Armstrong, along with Astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, rocketed to the moon in the command module Columbia and the lunar module Eagle.

When the lunar module landed on the moon, Armstrong uttered the famous words, “Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.”

Houston will always be Space City.