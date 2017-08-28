Celebrities are uniting to send relief to Houston

From Lady Antebellum to Drake, Kevin Hart to country singer Chris Young, celebrities are vowing to help the Bayou City recover in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Lady Antebellum, whose Sunday concert at The Woodlands Pavilion was canceled, pledged from their Dallas venue on Friday to give the proceeds of its merchandise sales to hurricane relief.

Meanwhile, Chris Young set up a GoFundMe page for the storm’s victims, already reaching more than $150,000 of its $500,000 goal.





Drake, who considers Houston his second home, pledged from his tour stop in London to help the city in any way he could.

Let’s not forget Houston’s hero JJ Watt, who’s calls to raise money surpassed his $200,000 goal in two hours:

Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.

We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017

The initial 200k was raised in less than 2 hours.

I have now raised the goal to 500k.

Your support is phenomenal!https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2017

And then there’s comedian Kevin Hart, who challenged Houston’s most famous celebrity Beyonce, as well as Jerry Seinfeld, The Rock, Dave Chappelle, Steve Harvey and Justin Timberlake, on Instagram to pony up funds and help Houston recover.

On Monday morning, Houston’s mayor Sylvester Turner publicly acknowledged Hart for his generosity: “I wanna thank people like Kevin Hart, who’s already indicating and asking people to give.”

Non-celeb volunteers are also stepping up in this time of need, including the Cajun Navy, a volunteer organization, seeking willing and able Houstonians to aid their rescue and recovery efforts.

If you’d like to help, download the app “Zello” for information on which supplies are needed most and where to direct your efforts.