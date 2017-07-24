Changes coming to Westheimer as project continues

As one of the city’s most driven roadways, much of Westheimer needs a facelift.

While drivers want to see the roadway in better shape, the work does take a toll on traffic.

RELATED: Cell phone towers are destroying Houston’s sidewalks, creating a nightmare for pedestrians

Drivers on Westheimer will see changes today as a construction project progresses to the next phase.

The stretch of Westheimer between Kirby Drive and River Oaks Boulevard will switch lanes.

Upper Kirby Update: Westheimer Moving Fast, Kirby/W.Main Work Starts Next Week https://t.co/UaELlEIZEP pic.twitter.com/qBHoanwxsE — Upper Kirby District (@upper_kirby) July 14, 2017

Construction is now complete on the north-side lanes, so crews are moving traffic to the new lanes as they repair the south-side lanes.





The project includes upgrading the drainage system, repairing the roadways, and expanding the sidewalks.

The Upper Kirby District is behind the changes, which are expected to be completed in Fall 2017.

RELATED: Dindr lets Houston swipe to find true love with food because food never leaves you

As this small rehabilitation project continues toward completion, the city is looking forward to improvements that can be made to lower Westheimer, which needs improved roadways and better passageways for walkers and bicyclists.

A massive overhaul of lower Westheimer is in the works, scheduled to begin around 2020.