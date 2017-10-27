Chaos ensued during Game 2, with fans hassling the Astros’ bullpen and even jumping the fence

Warning: Video Contains Strong Language.

As if Game 2 of the 2017 World Series wasn’t crazy enough on the field:

While three Houston Astros home runs in extra innings rocked the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen, the Astros pen also wasn’t a quiet place.

Not only did relievers give up two home runs and nearly cost them the game, an unexpected visitor dropped from the stands and into the bullpen.

The video, featured above, shows the fan, later identified as 41-year-old Alan Dreyfus of Chandler, Ariz., jumping over the railing and dropping into the Astros bullpen.





Dodger Stadium Security and Astros bullpen coach Craig Bjornson quickly subdued Dreyfus.

According to a Los Angles Police Department spokesperson, authorities charged Dreyfus Thursday morning with misdemeanor battery against a security guard and field intrusion.

RELATED: Astros super-Fan, 81, stands by her team during World Series

A USA Today report revealed the incident started when Dreyfus engaged in a verbal altercation with Astros fan Julio Torres.

Torres stated he and Dreyfus exchanged barbs about each other’s teams during the game, but he felt Dreyfus became more hostile shortly after the seventh inning, when the Dodgers still held a 3-1 lead.

“It got to a point where things started to get hostile,” Torres said in an interview with the newspaper. “I told him I’m not here for that. I just went through Hurricane Harvey. I wasn’t here for that. I thought he was going to come toward me and then he just jumped the fence.”

RELATED: We Have the Proof that Kate Upton is a True Blue (& Orange) Astros Fan

Eyewitnesses also said Dreyfus became more agitated, even after a security guard told him to calm down.

After Astros shortstop Carlos Correa hit a home run to give Houston a 5-3 lead, Dreyfus jumped the rail and landed in the Astros bullpen, where he quickly met the restrainers to escort him out of the stadium in handcuffs.

No word yet on if the Dodgers will attempt to bail out Dreyfus and sign him to pitch in their depleted bullpen.

Game 3 comes back indoors tonight with the two hitting off in Houston’s Minute Maid Park at 7:20 p.m. CST.

Go Astros!