Check out this soulful video on the history of Gruene Hall

You may not be a real Texan if you haven’t been to Gruene Hall.

We’ll give it to you if you’ve at least been to the Gristmill next door.

Either way, a visit to this historic piece of Texas’ essence is a must-see on any trip to New Braunfels, especially with river season coming up.

And what better way to celebrate one of the state’s most treasured properties, given it was discovered and restored in part thanks to a University of Texas student who “took a longer trip down the river than his usual route” one day and decided to explore around the site of an old cotton gin.





For the out-of-towners, that is arguably Texas river speak for “was actually floating in a tube” or “drunk and stumbled upon it.”

Check out the star-studded line-up of performers at the oldest dance hall in Texas and keep our Lone Star Gruene!