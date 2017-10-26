Check out this Texas game ranch “somewhere between” a zoo and a hunting range

Ox Ranch, located in Texas’ hill country, is a strange hybrid of petting zoo and hunting ranch where you can hunt everything from wildebeest to emu for the right price.

The 18,000 acre ranch is home to exotic and endangered animal species that some say it should be against the law for anyone to hunt.

The animals are bred and cared for on the ranch, but people also routinely hunt and execute them for trophies. Some argue that Ox Ranch is just another place for rich people to get around the law. Fees to kill exotic animals like an African bongo could be a downpayment on someone’s home at $35,000.





Zebras and African impalas graze on the ranch, which also offers the chance to shoot a Sherman tank, fire a machine gun, or go cave exploring with “accommodations that rival many of the world’s finest resorts!” Patrons of the ranch include notorious hunting enthusiast and musician Ted Nugent.

While some of the animals bred on the ranch are off limits to hunters, others are up for grabs if the hunter can pay the price. Opponents of ranches like Ox claim that this is legally and ethically murky, while its supporters say the ranch helps conservation efforts by breeding endangered animals, since they aren’t all killed.

“We love the animals, and that’s why we hunt them,” Chief Executive of Ox Ranch Jason Molitor said in an interview with the New York Times. “Most hunters in general are more in line with conservation than the public believes that they are.”

The ranches sometimes send exotic animals back to their native homes to boost their population, and have built up the number of blackbuck antelope in Texas. Animal rights activists call exotic game ranches “canned hunting,” and claim their existence is just to satisfy people who want to hunt exotic game.

“What they’re doing is trying to put a better spin on a business that they know the average person finds despicable,” said Ashley Byrne of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The hunting of exotic wildlife in Texas is, according to a study by Texas A&M, a billion-dollar industry. Some believe that Texas has more exotic wildlife than any other state.

According to the Times, the ranch doesn’t need a permit for its exotic animals, either, because state hunting regulations don’t apply to exotic animals. Ranches like Ox get around the Endangered Species Act by donating a portion of their revenue to conservation and taking measures to “enhance the survival of the species in the wild.”

