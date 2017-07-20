Check out this video because you’ve never seen Houston like this before

Take a look at Houston from above with this compilation of shots taken throughout the city.

An aerial videographer who posts under the name Oliver KMIA shot footage over Houston using a TBS Discovery Pro quadcopter drone and a GoPro.

While the video starts out with images captured while flying over Houston on an airplane, much of the video consists of shots taken using the quadcopter.

Since most people don’t own a drone, the video offers a unique perspective on the city that few people get to experience.





While all of the images are breathtaking, the shots of the skyline are the must-see.

Enjoy a new side of the city’s buildings, landmarks, and people.