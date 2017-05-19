Cheers! Anheuser-Busch will reinvest $9 million in Houston brewery

As part of a $500 million investment nationwide, beer-maker Anheuser-Busch is reinvesting $9 million in its Houston brewery.

The move to upgrade the facility in Houston comes at a time when the company is losing ground to craft beer, which is plentiful in the Bayou City, says Houston Public Media.

From Saint Arnold to Southern Star, New Republic to No Label, the local craft scene is continually growing.

St. Louis, Mo.-based Anheuser-Busch is looking to keep up with the hop-ping environment.