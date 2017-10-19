Chick-fil-A is giving Texas what it really wants, and they’re spicy

by: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk Updated: Oct 17, 2017 – 12:03 PM

Chick-fil-A customers in six regions will soon be able to feast on some fiery new additions to the chicken restaurant’s menu.

Officials with the fast-food chain announced Monday that they will be testing two new items at select locations: Spicy Chick-n-Strips and a Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich.

RELATED: Say ‘goodbye’ to this beloved Chick-fil-A menu item

The Spicy Chick-n-Strips are available now in three-count and four-count entrees for a limited time at participating restaurants in Philadelphia, Central Texas and South Texas. The Spicy Chick-n-Strips can also be ordered for catering at select locations.





According to Chick-fil-A officials, the strips are a combination of the Spicy Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and the original Chick-n-Strips.

.@ChickfilA is testing spicy chicken strips! 🤞🏻this becomes a permanent item everywhere! https://t.co/NzwtC12c1G — Spicy Food Blog (@CapsaicinNation) October 18, 2017

Select stores in Orlando, St. Louis and Knoxville, Tennessee, will offer the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich, which comes “marinated in a spicy seasoning and is served on a new, toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato,” according to a Chick-fil-A news release. The sandwich is served with a new cilantro lime sauce.

Very excited to try the new spicy grilled chicken deluxe sando… and it was awesome. @ChickfilA #keepitonthemenu #iwantspicystrips pic.twitter.com/9kJ7MbK24g — Andy Baxter (@andyjamesbaxter) October 18, 2017

Chick-fil-a will consider customer response to the test items to determine whether to add them to the menu permanently.

“We’ve heard from our customers how much they love our current spicy menu offerings, so we’re really excited to give them even more spicy flavor options to enjoy,” said Kanika Patrick, manager of menu development at Chick-fil-A. “We hope our guests in the test cities will try the new Spicy Chick-n-Strips and Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich and let us know what they think – their feedback will help us determine whether or not we will roll out the new entrees nationwide in the future.”

RELATED: At the height of Harvey, one call to Chick-fil-A saved the day