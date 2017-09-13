Holy shiplap! Loving Chip and Joanna Gaines just got a lot easier

Chip and Joanna Gaines are clearly taking over the world.

The Waco husband and wife HGTV stars–whose recent projects include the wildly successful Magnolia Market, a book from Chip called “Capital Gaines” and a new annual event in Waco called “Silobration” to happen next month–announced a new line with Target on Tuesday called Hearth & Hand.

The collaboration will feature unique on-brand items for house and home, mostly under $30, and will be available in stores November 5.





“At the core of the Magnolia brand is the desire to make homes beautiful, but with a focus on family and practicality. We want to create spaces that families want to gather in,” Joanna said in a statement. “We’ve always dreamed of working with a retailer to create a collection that could reach more people at a more affordable price point. Coming together with Target not only allows us to design beautiful pieces for people all over the country, it also allows us to help communities in a bigger way than we could have ever imagined.”

Needless to say, the duo’s legions of fans are having a cow about this new farmhouse collection.