Citing Texas for coloring outside the lines, a Federal Court is ordering the State House to redraw its congressional map

On Thursday, a federal court ruled the Texas House must redraw the borders of some of its districts before the 2018 election.

The order came on the heals of a ruling finding district borders were drawn with the purposeful intent of discriminating against minority voters, according to the Texas Tribune.

Made by three judges in a unanimous decree, nine districts across four counties are now marked for redrawing:

The Texas House already experienced a strike against it for the maps it drew in 2011, when state legislators faced similar allegations of discrimination.

After the 2012 ruling, they adopted temporary maps drawn by the court with barely any changes to them 2013.

The most recent ruling states the 2013 maps were not changed enough, purposefully maintaining the old discriminatory practices.