Clara Harris, the Hilton parking lot murderer, is rejoining Houston society

She became so enraged with her husband after learning of his infidelity, she ran over him multiple times – killing him in the parking lot of the Hilton where he met his affair.

Now Clara Harris, the Friendswood dentist who committed the 2002 crime of passion, is getting out of prison, and she could reportedly be released as early as Friday.

“I’m happy she’s being paroled out of jail. I hope for the sake of Clara and her family, her children, that she leads a successful life,” George Parnham, Harris’ criminal trial attorney, said in an interview with Eyewitness News.





The incident captivated the nation.

Harris reportedly hired a private eye follow her husband David to a rendezvous point, where he would meet with his mistress.

After confronting the two one evening, Clara Harris repeatedly ran over David with her Mercedes.

David’s teenage daughter sat in the car with Harris at the time.

A video from the private eye’s camera caught the crime, which ultimately helped a jury convict Harris of first-degree murder.

“If it wasn’t for the video that Blue Moon Investigations had, I don’t think David Harris would have had justice,” Bobbi Bacha, with the PI company, said in an interview. “The video told the truth, and Clara couldn’t wiggle out of it.”