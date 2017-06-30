Rare Houston

Class 502 Teahouse in Houston is rolling up the the latest craze in ice cream

Known for their bubble tea and quirky atmosphere, Class 502 Teahouse in Houston is rolling out the hottest, latest craze in ice cream: hand rolls.

Rolled ice cream

First, the Thai-style ice cream base and any added topping are poured onto a cold metal disk.

The concoction is then stirred by the 502 team experts until it’s completely frozen.

Once it freezes and is spread into a thin layer, the ice cream master rolls the treat into five tight rolls.


The process of rolling ice cream! #Class502 #Rolling #Houston

They are then placed together in a serving cup in an arrangement, which slightly resemble roses.

I can definitely roll with this 🤤 | 📍Houston, TX • • • • • #foodie #foodporn #dessert #icecream #rolledicecream #fruit #houston #houstontexas #texas #food #sweets #yum

Customers can then opt to add toppings, such as fruit or candies, and each day, the shop posts their featured flavors on the wall.

• Rolling #icecream 🍦 • #susieeats

If you’d like to try their treats for yourself, Class 502 Teahouse is located at 9889 Bellaire Blvd in Houston’s Chinatown.

Roll-up #icecream

See you there, Houston!

