Coca-Cola knows what Texans like, making moves to invest in the state’s treasured sparkling water

Texans have a deep and abiding love for the Mexican-made sparkling water Topo Chico — and though the water will still be imported from its natural source in a northern part of Mexico, the bottled brand has just been grabbed up by a massive corporation in the U.S.

Coca-Cola North America has acquired Topo Chico, according to FoodBev Media, a purchase that will no doubt make the water a household name beyond this Topo-guzzling state.

The $220 million purchase is allowing the soda conglomerate, which also owns the likes of Dasani and Smartwater, to make in-roads into the sparkling water category specifically, which has seen double-digit growth of late thanks to the likes of the canned and flavored LaCroix and Topo Chico itself.

Topo Chico, bubbly mineral water that has been sourced and bottled since 1895 in Monterrey, Mexico, unsurprisingly does extra well in Texas, where a full 70 percent of the brand’s U.S. sales come from. It’s available in other states and in Mexico as well, according to FoodBev Media. Topo has been produced by the Mexican company Arca Continental, the second largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in Latin America, for about 30 years.

The success of Topo Chico and LaCroix has led to the rise of smaller sparkling water brands, such as Austin’s own Waterloo Sparkling Water that aimed to make a big splash last month with its launch of cans with several different flavors.

No word yet on what Topo Chico’s sale to Coca-Cola will mean for fans of the fizzy water — will its biggest supporters jump ship or continue to drink their weight in Topo Chico? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments.

