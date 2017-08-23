Coincidence or otherwise, since President Trump took office, White Nationalism is at the forefront of conversation
Alan Goffinski via AP
Rare Houston

Coincidence or otherwise, since President Trump took office, White Nationalism is at the forefront of conversation

Article will continue after advertisement

In recent months, white nationalist, the ‘alt-right’ and groups like the KKK are making strong reappearances at the forefront of American culture.

In places across the American south, including New Orleans and San Antonio, groups of pro-Confederates and anti-racist protestors are seeing repeated clashes on multiple occasions around the removal of Confederate monuments and statues, with violence a common component of the demonstrations.

Long before President Trump took office, in Texas, the pro-Confederate groups were carrying semiautomatic weapons and dress in paramilitary attire.

RELATED: Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally Planned in Wake of Charlottesville


However, according to The Hill, potentially coincidentally since the new Administration took over, places conventionally thought of as liberal and progressive-minded on civil rights issues are seeing more vocal, public support of white supremacist views.

Last year, at a white supremacist rally at Texas A&M University (TAMU), Richard Spencer, who invented the term ‘alt right,’ described his views of the Lone Star State:

“Texas is a wonderful place to live…And there are a lot of the white man’s bones in the ground to make that happen. White people did it . . . Our bones are in the ground. We own it.”

Following the lethal protests in Charlottesville, TAMU cancelled a second white supremacist rally scheduled for this year, citing safety concerns.

RELATED: Fallout From Charlottesville Made its Way to Seattle in Another Chaotic Rally

But Donald Trump Jr., the son of the man whose politics and “America first” viewpoint many argue brought a resurgence in white supremacy in the U.S., is still scheduled to speak at the University of North Texas in October.

Stay tuned, y’all.

, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement