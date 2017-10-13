Rare Houston

Come one, come all, Houston’s 6th annual Lamborghini Festival is this weekend at CityCentre

Millions of dollars in automotive machinery will come together in one place for the sixth time this weekend at Houston’s CityCentre.

Billed as “a three-day celebration of all things Lamborghini” on the event’s website, the festival will begin Friday night with a private kickoff party, followed Saturday by track day at MSR Houston.  Sunday’s the main event will be at CityCentre.

Track day and the festival are free to the public.

Doors open to spectators at 9:00 a.m. for track day Saturday and 3:00 p.m. for the festival on Sunday.


According to organizers, money raised during the event will benefit Bennett’s Bears, an organization dedicated to donating Build-a-Bear stuffed animals to young cancer patients in the hospital unable to go home for the holidays.

For more information, visit Lambo Fest’s website here.

