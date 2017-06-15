Community comes together for boy who was killed by twin brother in snake-hunting accident

The community of Nederland united in prayer Tuesday night for a 14-year-old boy who was accidentally shot and killed by his twin brother during a snake-hunting incident.

RELATED: A 9-year-old is expected to be OK after an overnight shooting

The unidentified minors were hunting a snake in Liberty County when the accident happened on Monday, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

The victim knelt down to grab the snake right as his brother pulled the trigger. The teen was shot about a half-inch above his right ear with a .22 rifle, said Capt. Ken DeFoor.





He was unresponsive and taken by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where he underwent emergency surgery Tuesday. He later died that night.

Friends and family gathered in Nederland’s Bulldog Stadium to pray for the Central Middle School student. Nederland is about 90 miles east of Houston, northwest of Port Arthur.

RELATED: A big-name hunter was crushed to death by one of the animals he was pursuing