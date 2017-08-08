Complete with BBQ from a top Houston Pitmaster, Lucky’s Pub is getting new life as White Oak Biergarten coming to the Heights Aug. 26

The Heights will soon be home to a new destination for cool brews and Texas BBQ.

RELATED: Southern fried chicken festival heads to Houston – get ready, y’all!

On August 26, Lucky’s Pub, located at 2520 Houston Avenue, will reopen as White Oak Biergarten.

In addition to a respectable beer selection, patrons will be able to enjoy hometown bbq, thanks to Jim Buchanan, a competition circuit pitmaster at Houston favorite Pappa Charlie’s Barbecue in EaDo.

In an interview ahead of the opening, Buchanan said he is designing an all new menu for the Biergarten, pairing traditional Texas barbecue offerings, like ribs, pulled pork and sausage, with creative pub dishes, like po’boys.





Barbecue will be on the menu from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Already set with a cabinet smoker built by Pitmaster, which operates out of Humble, Buchanan hopes to add a smokehouse.

RELATED: After an opinion piece declares Tex-Mex disgusting, Texans grab their pitchforks (and regular forks)

But the menu isn’t the only thing getting an upgrade: be sure you check out the exterior of the building undergoing some touch-ups ahead of the re-launch later this month.

See y’all there!