Conroe tops the list (again) for fastest-growing city in the U.S.

Four of the five fastest-growing cities with a population of 50,000 or more are in Texas, and Conroe is leading the way.

The northern Houston suburb was the fastest-growing of 15 cities, seeing a 7.8 percent increase from 2015 to 2016, a growth rate more than 11 times that of the nation, according to population data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday.

The three other Texas cities were the North Dallas suburbs of Frisco (6.2 percent increase) and McKinney (5.9 percent increase); and Georgetown, north of Austin, had a 5.5 percent increase.





No surprise here: the information released also showed New York is the most populous with 8.5 million people, Los Angeles in second with 4 million and Chicago trailing with 2.7 million.