Conspiracists believe Senator Ted Cruz is the Zodiac Killer, and his response on Twitter is only stirring the pot

During Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Senate hearing, Sen. Ben Sasse accidentally spilled Dr. Pepper on Sen. Ted Cruz, which led to some interesting Twitter banter.

The two laughed the incident off during the resulting back-and-forth on Twitter, each making jokes about their respective conspiracy theories floating around:

RELATED: When the Crowd Booed His Position on the NFL Protests, Sen. Cruz Gave the Weirdest Response

Sen. Cruz replied to a Tweet by Sasse with a Zodiac Killer note:

In case you weren’t aware, a mock conspiracy theory identifying Ted Cruz as the Zodiac Killer, with origins allegedly from Twitter, first started taking shape during the 2016 presidential race.





The Zodiac Killer is a real serial killer from history responsible for a string of murders in the 60s and 70s, and he remains at large, never caught by police.

Up until his Tweet, Sen. Cruz pretty much refused to acknowledge the meme, even though it gained such traction, a reporter once asked his wife about it in an interview.

Some believe his acknowledgement kills the joke, but, research shows a common serial killer practice is to try and throw you off their scent:

Ted Cruz is the Zodiac Killer of killing jokes — no dana, only zuul (@DanaSchwartzzz) October 18, 2017

I don't accept Ted Cruz reclaiming the Zodiac killer joke. — Kevin BOO'Keeffe 👻 (@kevinpokeeffe) October 18, 2017

While others just wanted to keep it going.

I think Ted Cruz just admitted to being the Zodiac Killer. https://t.co/xwwJcO9CS3 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 18, 2017

And still others tweeted about another news story Cruz probably hopes everyone forgot about.

ME: You're the Zodiac Killer. TED CRUZ: No, I'm not! ME: OK, you're that Senator who jerked off. TED CRUZ: …ok I'm the Zodiac Killer. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 18, 2017

RELATED: Watch the Ladies of ‘The View’ Try and Figure Out Cruz’s Naughty Twitter Blunder