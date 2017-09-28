Construction along Bissonnet Street will have you gritting your teeth longer than you’d like

A stretch of Bissonnet Street between Kirby Drive and Buffalo Speedway is going to be a mess for drivers for nearly a year.

RELATED: Business is still booming on Bissonnet for Houston’s prostitutes

Construction crews have begun an 11-month-long project tearing up the roadway just south of US-59 so major improvements can be added along that route.

From bus shelters to adding storm drainage, sidewalks and pedestrian lighting, the new features aim to make the road more friendly for all commuters. The medians and greenery will be preserved.





RELATED: METRO service gets back on track after Hurricane Harvey

With 400 feet of street already demolished, drivers are being cautioned as they navigate the area.