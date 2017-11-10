Construction of a new connection promises to cut gridlock through Pearland

A $43.6 million project called the McHard connection will unite two sections of McHard Road and provide another much-needed east-west route through Pearland.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the project will link McHard from Mykawa Road to Cullen Boulevard, allowing it to run all the way to Texas 288, north and parallel to FM 518, also called Broadway.

RELATED: Pearland is home to the state’s worst drivers, a new survey says

FM 518 consistently suffers from a backlog of traffic, so Pearland residents may find this a welcome alternate route.





The expansion will span 68 acres of land that run through or impact 83 parcels, 72 of which have already reached an agreement with the city to begin preparations for construction. The roadway will be four lanes wide and take an estimated two years to complete.

Officials are currently working on additional right-of-way acquisitions for the project area, including 12 residences and three businesses that would be displaced by construction.

RELATED: This Houston suburb ranked among the nation’s best places for value