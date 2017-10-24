Continued gun violence in Houston leaves four dead and 10 others wounded over the weekend

Compared to last year and the year before, Homicides are down this year, but you may not know by looking at the past few weeks in Houston.

According to Houston Police, this weekend, four people died in separate incidents of gun violence, while 10 others were injured in shootings.

This comes after last week, where several violent attacks, including at least one fatal shooting, rocked the community

Homicide numbers being reported for 2017 show 202 murders occurred this year in Houston, when, this time last year, persons reported 255. In 2015, police reportedly investigated 228 murders.





“It appears to be an anomaly,” Houston police spokesman Kese Smith said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle. “It’s very tragic for those involved, but not indicative of the overall crime rate.”

The most recent series of weekend shootings occurred in various locations across the city – one in a homeless camp; another in the parking lot of an apartment on Westwood Street in northwest Houston.