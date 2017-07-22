Could Amazon have bought H-E-B instead of Whole Foods?

A former manager from Amazon’s Fresh and Pantry team says that he suggested H-E-B and Whole Foods for possible acquisition at the same time.

Brittain Ladd told CultureMap that, while he wasn’t sure if top executives at Amazon ever considered the Texas-exclusive grocery chain as seriously as Whole Foods, they did agree that “H-E-B could be a viable acquisition target.” Ladd now works as a consultant for the grocery industry specializing in global strategy and supply chain, according to ABC13.

We all now know that Amazon decided to go the other direction for their toehold into the retail grocery industry and buy Whole Foods, but the fact that we could’ve been seeing a giant Amazon logo on the local H-E-B storefront is interesting to consider.

