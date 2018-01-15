Menu
houwea Read this Next

Houston's Weather Advisory may be upgraded to a Winter Storm Watch or worse
Advertisement

Their family had not been able to reach them for days. So when son Richard Lam went to his parents’ Spring home to check on them late Saturday, he was concerned.


When he couldn’t access the home, he called police who found the bodies of his parents, Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61.

RELATED: A Spring teen is missing, and authorities think she’s in Houston

The couple, who lived in a “secluded, gated community” in the 6500 block of Glorietta Turn in the Northgate Forest subdivision, were apparently ambushed after pulling into their garage Thursday night at around 8:40 p.m.

“This may have happened any time after Thursday,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Saturday night. “It appears that was the last time of contact.”

RELATED: Police say a 12-year-old boy is missing in Spring

As police continue to investigate the crime, they have said an “unknown number of firearms and other variables were taken from the home.”

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement