Their family had not been able to reach them for days. So when son Richard Lam went to his parents’ Spring home to check on them late Saturday, he was concerned.





When he couldn’t access the home, he called police who found the bodies of his parents, Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61.

The couple, who lived in a “secluded, gated community” in the 6500 block of Glorietta Turn in the Northgate Forest subdivision, were apparently ambushed after pulling into their garage Thursday night at around 8:40 p.m.

“This may have happened any time after Thursday,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Saturday night. “It appears that was the last time of contact.”

As police continue to investigate the crime, they have said an “unknown number of firearms and other variables were taken from the home.”