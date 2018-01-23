Authorities are reportedly searching for a thief who robbed a man of his iPhone, allegedly then dragging him behind a car.

The victim invited the suspect to his home in the 3400 block of Cline in Houston after the suspect responded to a Craigslist ad for the for-sale iPhone.





Once the suspect arrived, the alleged thief said he sat in his car while the owner came out to make the sale.

The victim told police he allowed the suspect to hold the iPhone for inspection, during which, the alleged thief shifted the vehicle into gear and started to pull away.

Because the victim’s shirt became stuck on the car, the suspect reportedly dragged the seller along as he pulled away, pulling him several feet.

According to the victim, the suspect pulled out a gun just before the victim broke free from the vehicle.

Surveillance footage released by HPD caught the incident.

Police said they are now searching for a suspect described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 20 and 27, who is said to drive a white 4-door sedan similar to a Toyota Corolla. He reportedly stands about 6-feet tall, weighing 160 to 180 pounds.

In August, a nearly identical incident happened in Austin, Texas.

The victim in the previous situation reportedly met a man in a parking lot of a Main Event to sell an iPhone 6, where the suspect attempted to pay for the phone with $300 in fake bills.

When the victim tried to retrieve the phone, the suspect drove off in a Toyota 4Runner SUV, dragging the victim alongside the car.

Surveillance footage helped police arrest Colton Dudley, 18, of Cedar Park in that case.

Police urge Houstonians to use caution when selling items online, suggesting the exchange to occur in a public place, such as a police station.

If you would like to share information about this incident, contact your local authorities or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).