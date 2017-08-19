Crashing through a barrier and falling into the bayou below, a motorcyclist body was discovered in southwest Houston Friday
Crashing through a barrier and falling into the bayou below, a motorcyclist body was discovered in southwest Houston Friday

A motorcyclist was killed on the Tollway Friday evening.

Authorities believe the rider crashed through a barrier, falling into the bayou below.

The biker’s body was found shortly afterward at 12417 S. Sam Houston Parkway West at around 6:30 p.m., according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators think the biker was thrown off the bike, as the motorcycle was found about 300 yards away.

The identity of the biker is not being released at this time.

