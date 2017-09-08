Dallas is expecting a large migration of Harvey evacuees and is getting the big bucks to support them
Photo from Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center Dallas Facebook Page
Cots, food, medicine, and sundries all cost money, but the Dallas City Council has the backs of Harvey evacuees in its shelters.

That’s because city council approved $8 million last week to spend on relief efforts.

At the city’s convention center, where about 250 evacuees are being housed, the air-conditioned garage can hold up to 5,000. Officials say the number of evacuees may rise this week, as roads in southeast Texas clear, allowing people to head north.


Assistant City Manager Jon Fortune told city council members to expect as many as 20,000-30,000 evacuees in North Texas.

