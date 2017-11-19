Menu
Screen Shot 2017-11-19 at 11.00.19 AM (1) Read this Next

Houstonians are headed to NRG today, but it's not to watch some football
Advertisement

An alleged Houston road rage incident is getting a lot of play – on video, that is:

RELATED: A Houston man was critically injured last week after a possible road rage incident, and what is wrong with people


A driver’s dash cam caught the moment when a car exacted “revenge” on a motorcycle, by sideswiping it near Highway 59 and Loop 610.

The video, shot by Cody Frederick, shows what happened in the car-motorcycle confrontation.

“At the beginning of my video you’ll see a dark gray BMW SUV, it actually starts getting over on the motorcycle and she saw him at the last minute; she jerked back over and she waited until she was clear of him,” Frederick told Click2Houston. “He was pretty frustrated already, he had revved his pipes at her and stuff, and you know he was scared, and not long after that, I start to accelerate; out of my peripherals, I see that a silver Ford Fusion (was) getting over on him.”

RELATED: According to a recent study, there isn’t a worse time to travel through Houston than Thanksgiving

Frederick is reportedly cooperating with Houston Police, turning in his video.

It is unknown how the incident ended at this time, however.

Time to slow down our speed and our rage, H Town. Watch the angry display here.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

Stories You Might Like

Working to end their police chases safely, officers are bringing new tactical skills to Houston
Rare Houston

Working to end their police chases safely, officers are bringing new tactical skills to Houston

,
Since 1 ‘Snapchat Shooter’ isn’t enough, HPD is looking for another man who popped off on the app
Rare Houston

Since 1 ‘Snapchat Shooter’ isn’t enough, HPD is looking for another man who popped off on the app

,
Two Houston stabbings left 1 dead, and the incidents weren’t related
Rare Houston

Two Houston stabbings left 1 dead, and the incidents weren’t related

,
Houstonians are headed to NRG today, but it’s not to watch some football
Rare Houston

Houstonians are headed to NRG today, but it’s not to watch some football

,
Advertisement